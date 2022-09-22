Car rear ends Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school bus

No one was injured in the crash

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man ran into a school bus Thursday afternoon, according to police.

The Winston-Salem Police Department said it happened around 2:36 p.m. on South Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

A man driving a 2005 Honda rear ended the school bus causing minimal damage.

The school bus had a 11 students inside and no one was injured during the accident.

WSFC school officials were notified about the accident and the investigation is ongoing.

