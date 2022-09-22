Car rear ends Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school bus

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man ran into a school bus Thursday afternoon, according to police.
The Winston-Salem Police Department said it happened around 2:36 p.m. on South Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
A man driving a 2005 Honda rear ended the school bus causing minimal damage.
The school bus had a 11 students inside and no one was injured during the accident.
WSFC school officials were notified about the accident and the investigation is ongoing.
Stay with WFMY News 2 for updates about this story.
