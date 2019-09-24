WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating a minor bus accident that happened Tuesday afternoon while students were on the bus. The reported accident was on U.S. 52 south near 4th Street.

Officers say the bus driver was attempted to merge into the inner lane, when the driver's side mirror collided with the side mirror of a tractor-trailer. The bus had five special needs student onboard when the collision happened.

No one was injured in the accident, according to a police report.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. You can also view Crime Stoppers of Winston -Salem on Facebook