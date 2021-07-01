List: Schools switching to remote learning Friday due to snowy forecast

All GCS students will learn remotely on Friday, the district announced.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford County Schools announced all students will switch to remote learning on Friday, Jan. 8 due to expected inclement weather.

All activities planned for Saturday, including testing and sports, will also be canceled.

School nutrition will send two meals home with students on Thursday. Families of students currently learning remotely may pick-up two meals today for each child.

Teachers may work remotely from home. Central Offices will operate on a normal schedule.

For more information about the inclement weather policy, including the steps GCS takes to determine whether to close or delay school, click here.

Alamance-Burlington Schools also announced it will switch to remote learning Friday for students pre-K through 12th grade due to the inclement weather forecast.

The Child Nutrition grab and go meals program and bus stop meals will not operate on Friday. All afterschool activities, including athletic activities and competitions, are canceled, the district said.

Teachers may choose to work remotely.