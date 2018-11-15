STOKES COUNTY, N.C. - For a parent, an unexpected school closure or delay could really throw off your day. You might even be frustrated - if you look out the window and only see rain.

But, as Stokes County Superintendent Brad Rice explained Wednesday, he and his team need to make an informed decision for the entire county, and conditions can vary greatly from place to place. He says while he can't make every family happy - he keeps every family in mind when choosing the course of action.

"We made the decision [Wednesday] about 3 o’clock, to go ahead and call the delay," said Rice, "That is 12 hours from when it is supposed to happen, and we do know that the rain could go in a different direction or the temperatures could change and we want to make a good decision not a rushed decision."

RELATED | Triad School Leaders Respond to Criticism About Snow Decision

Thursday morning, he and a handful of other school officials will be up dark and early - around 4:00 A.M. - to drive the roads across the county. They're checking road and bridge temperatures, plus potentially icy spots, to see if they can still head in late - or call off class for the day.

Superintendent Rice said, just last year, he went sliding down a hill in his own car - calling off school for the entire district.

"In the top Northwest part of our county, in the Francisco are, I was literally sliding down hill, and the car doing a 360 on this ice. So we called off school for the day. We had already been on a delay but it just stayed icy and didn’t thaw," he said, "That evening, my family and I went out to eat. Someone in the restaurant looked at me and said you really missed it today, didn’t you? And I said, well I don’t think so. They said, nothing happened here. And I said, you’re right nothing happened here but it was another parts of the county."

While the decision can be a tricky one, Rice says, he tries to give families enough notice. But it all boils down to safety.

"I have had students that have been injured in weather events before and that is tough as a superintendent," he said, "You know that going into [the job], and all of that is always on your mind when you’re making these decisions."

RELATED | First Snow Causes Problems for Schools and Bus Drivers

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

© 2018 WFMY