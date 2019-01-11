STOKES COUNTY, N.C. — Editor's note: If we receive any more reports of school closures in our area today, we will add them to this story.

At least one school in the Piedmont Triad will be closed on Friday, November 1st due to a power outage.

Germanton Elementary will be closed today, according to a Facebook post by Stokes County Schools.

The school system says Duke Energy estimates power could be back on by 7 p.m. tonight.

It's unclear if the power outage is directly linked to the severe storms last night, but the school system says it received reports of a power line that caught fire and will need to be replaced.

School officials say they have not gotten any reports of damage at Germanton Elementary following the storms.