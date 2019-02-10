GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford County Schools officials confirm Rankin Elementary will dismiss students at noon because of a lack of air conditioning.

They were alerted to the situation this morning.

Smith High School also has classrooms with no air conditioning. Rankin has none at all.

Students will be dismissed at Rankin so that maintenance can address the problem. They hope to have it resolved by this evening.

Smith will continue classes as usual.

This is a developing situation. Follow us on-air and online for the latest.

