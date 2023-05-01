Alamance Burlington schools discuss bus safety following hoax 911 calls

Deputies never found a shooting or even the person who made the fake calls. They believe the caller used a phone can only make 911 calls.

Example video title will go here for this video

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Alamance Burlington parents and school staff are puzzled after a bizarre turn of events involving fake 911 calls about shootings on school buses.

Around 4:00 p.m. yesterday, Alamance County communications started getting calls about shootings on school buses.

Sheriff's deputies quickly pulled over school buses in the area to make sure everyone was safe.

"So, the bus driver wasn't even aware in this kind of situation that something had even happened until they were pulled over by the sheriff's department to be alerted," said Alamance Burlington schools public information officer, Les Atkins.

Deputies never found a shooting or even the person who made the fake calls. They believe the caller used a phone that can only make 911 calls, which they say can be hard to trace.

Deputies are now watching bus video and working with phone companies to try to track down the phone and the caller.

Atkins says school buses are equipped with cameras that record audio and video and two-way radios to keep kids in real emergency situations safe.

"Our two-way radios that connect back to the bus garage they have an immediate contact with a 911 center here in Alamance County, so they can switch over to a different channel and immediately begin to communicate with the 911 center, which is also crucial in the event of any kind of emergency on a bus," Atkins said.

While some suspect the caller was a student, at this point deputies cannot confirm whether it was a student onboard or someone calling nearby.

Alamance County says since the case is still under investigation the calls cannot be released yet.

The district posted to social media to make families aware of the situation.

Related Articles School bus shooting hoax in Alamance County raises concern