GREENSBORO, N.C. — Schools in the Piedmont Triad are already announcing early dismissals for Thursday, February 20, 2020, due to the possibility for snow.

LATEST SCHOOL EARLY DISMISSAL LIST

The following schools are dismissing early Thursday, February 20, 2020:

Guilford County Schools - Closing 2 hrs. early

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools – Closing 2 hrs. early

Alamance Burlington Schools - Closing 3 hrs. early

Asheboro City Schools - Closing 3 hrs. early

Lexington City Schools – Closing 3 hrs. early

Davidson County Schools - Closing 3 hrs. early

Randolph County Schools - Closing 3 hrs. early

Martinsville City Schools - Closing 2 hrs. early

Davie County Schools - Closing 3 hrs. early

HOW TO ENTER A SNOW CLOSING

You can enter a snow closing code by two methods including online or by calling 336-574-3530.

ENTER SNOW CLOSING ONLINE

• To enter a snow closing code you must have your ID Code and Password on hand

• Next click on the WFMY News 2 Closing link and enter your ID Code and Password, www.wfmynews2.com/closenow/

• Follow the prompts to add your closing to the list

