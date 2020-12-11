LIST: Schools delayed, closed, or switching to remote learning

ELKIN, N.C. — Tropical rain is coming down across the Piedmont Triad Thursday morning, creating potential for dangerous flash flooding.
SWITCHING TO REMOTE LEARNING:
Meadowlark Elementary (WS/FCS) -- The school will switch to remote learning for Thursday. There will be no in-person instruction.
Brunson Elementary (WS/FCS) -- The school will switch to remote learning for Thursday. There will be no in-person instruction.
Yadkin County Schools -- The district will switch to remote learning on Thursday. There is no in-person instruction.
DELAYS:
Elkin City Schools tweeted that the district would be on a 2-hour delay Thursday due to the flooding.
CLOSED:
Carroll County Schools will be closed Thursday.
If we see any other school districts operating on a delay, we will add them to this story.