LIST: Schools delayed, closed, or switching to remote learning

Flood warnings have been issued in some Piedmont Triad counties, and most of the state is under a flood watch for Thursday.

ELKIN, N.C. — Tropical rain is coming down across the Piedmont Triad Thursday morning, creating potential for dangerous flash flooding. 

Full list: School delays and closings

SWITCHING TO REMOTE LEARNING: 

Meadowlark Elementary (WS/FCS) -- The school will switch to remote learning for Thursday. There will be no in-person instruction. 

Brunson Elementary (WS/FCS) -- The school will switch to remote learning for Thursday. There will be no in-person instruction. 

Yadkin County Schools -- The district will switch to remote learning on Thursday. There is no in-person instruction. 

DELAYS: 

Elkin City Schools tweeted that the district would be on a 2-hour delay Thursday due to the flooding. 

CLOSED: 

Carroll County Schools will be closed Thursday. 

If we see any other school districts operating on a delay, we will add them to this story. 

