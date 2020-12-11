LIST: Schools delayed, closed, or switching to remote learning

Flood warnings have been issued in some Piedmont Triad counties, and most of the state is under a flood watch for Thursday.

ELKIN, N.C. — Tropical rain is coming down across the Piedmont Triad Thursday morning, creating potential for dangerous flash flooding.

SWITCHING TO REMOTE LEARNING:

Meadowlark Elementary (WS/FCS) -- The school will switch to remote learning for Thursday. There will be no in-person instruction.

Brunson Elementary (WS/FCS) -- The school will switch to remote learning for Thursday. There will be no in-person instruction.

Yadkin County Schools -- The district will switch to remote learning on Thursday. There is no in-person instruction.

Due to hazardous road conditions, today (Thursday, Nov 12) will be a remote learning day for all YCS students￼￼. Out of school time programs will remain open throughout the day. If you have to travel today, please be safe. — Yadkin County Schools (@yadkincoschools) November 12, 2020

DELAYS:

Elkin City Schools tweeted that the district would be on a 2-hour delay Thursday due to the flooding.

CLOSED:

Carroll County Schools will be closed Thursday.