GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford County school officials are preparing for possible wintry weather.

The forecast is calling for possible icy conditions on Friday and Triad school officials don't want to be caught off guard.

While they say it is too early to make a decision about what to do ahead of possible freezing rain the district is planning for any surprises.

Guilford County Schools Chief of Staff Nora Carr says their staff is communicating with County Emergency Management about the weather. Staff from the transportation department plan to monitor the roads on Thursday night. Crews drive the roads to make sure they're safe for buses. Officials at Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools have similar plans.

"We cover a lot of rural areas so sometimes the weather looks ok in Greensboro or High Point or closer in, but those two lanes roads, without shoulders, out in the country can really be problematic for buses. So, we take a look at all of it and make the best decision we can with the available information at that time," said Carr.

Schools are also preparing for temperatures to drop and are reminding parents to bundle up their children especially if they have to wait at a bus stop.

