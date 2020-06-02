ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Due to the threat of severe weather this afternoon, Alamance County Schools has announced students will have early dismissal on Thursday. Elementary students will get out at 12:30 p.m. Secondary schools will get out at 1:30 p.m. If more school districts decide to dismiss students early, we will add the information to this story.

Other schools in the Triad are now following suite. As of 9:30 a.m. here are the early dismissals we know about:

Carroll County: closing at 12 p.m.

Martinsville City Schools: closing 2 hours early

Randolph County schools: closing 2 hours early

Statement from Alamance County Schools:

"Due to the forecast from National Weather Service and advice from Alamance County Emergency Management regarding heavy rains, high winds and chances of flooding during late afternoon today, we are announcing early dismissal today for students. Elementary schools will begin dismissal at 12:30 pm; secondary schools will begin dismissal at 1:30 pm. All after school activities are cancelled for today, including after school daycare."

