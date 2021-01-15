School’s mascot named in memory of beloved SRO who died from COVID

Officer Sypraseuth "Bud" Phouangphrachanh was a shining light walking the halls of many schools in the district.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.C. — Nearly 8,000 people have died in North Carolina from coronavirus.

One of the lives taken too soon was a Montgomery County Schools’ School Resource Officer.

Officer Sypraseuth "Bud" Phouangphrachanh was a shining light walking the halls of many schools in the district.

He loved his job and even more the students who made him smile so often while at work. The students and staff are missing him and what he brought every day just by showing up and being there for so many during their day at school.

Bud was also a DARE Officer and athletic coach at multiple Montgomery County Schools.

The school system is honoring his memory by naming the MCHS Timberwolf mascot “Bud.”

"As a district, we all wanted to find a special way to honor Bud's memory for his selfless service to our students and faculty," Dr. Dale Ellis said. "Bud the Timberwolf will be a constant reminder of the fun-loving spirit Officer Bud brought to our lives."