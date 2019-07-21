HIGH POINT, N.C. — Extreme heat in the Piedmont Triad is bringing changes to the High Point Rockers' series finale against the Somerset Patriots on Sunday.

The Rockers are making Sunday's 2 p.m. game at BB&T Point a seven-inning contest. The decision was made in conjunction with the league office in the interest of player and fan safety, according to a release.

Temperatures are expected to reach the mid-90s Sunday with much of the country experiencing a heat wave.

OTHER STORIES

High Point Rockers Coach Ejected For Arguing With 'Robot Umpire'

The Best 10 Places to Take an Instagram Selfie in High Point

Triad Singer Strikes Wrong Chord At Rockers Game, Goes Viral