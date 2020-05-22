Myrtle Beach welcomes first sea turtle nest of 2020

Park rangers relocated 110 eggs from the nest back to Myrtle Beach State Park, where there's less beach traffic.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Myrtle Beach welcomed its first sea turtle nest of 2020 early Wednesday morning, according to the coastal city's Facebook page.

A beach maintenance staff member discovered the nest near the Dunes Club and notified Myrtle Beach State Park. Park rangers relocated 110 eggs from the nest back to the state park, where there's less beach traffic.

"Look closely at the photo on the left, and you can see the turtle’s crawl tracks in the sand," the post pointed out.

Myrtle Beach City Government In Myrtle Beach, Ocean Boulevard will be one way, southbound, from 2... 9th Avenue North to South Kings Highway, effective at 6:00 a.m., Friday, May 22. This one way traffic pattern will continue until 6:00 a.m., Monday, May 25. Northbound lanes will be reserved for emergency vehicles (police, fire and EMS).

Once the eggs hatch, the baby turtles will crawl back to the ocean on their own internal compass. Sea turtles return to the same shore where they were born to lay eggs.