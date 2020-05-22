Myrtle Beach welcomes first sea turtle nest of 2020

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Myrtle Beach welcomed its first sea turtle nest of 2020 early Wednesday morning, according to the coastal city's Facebook page.
A beach maintenance staff member discovered the nest near the Dunes Club and notified Myrtle Beach State Park. Park rangers relocated 110 eggs from the nest back to the state park, where there's less beach traffic.
"Look closely at the photo on the left, and you can see the turtle’s crawl tracks in the sand," the post pointed out.
Once the eggs hatch, the baby turtles will crawl back to the ocean on their own internal compass. Sea turtles return to the same shore where they were born to lay eggs.
It is illegal under federal and state law to disturb sea turtles, with fines of up to $10,000 for anyone who does.