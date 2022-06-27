'A devastating blow to the fire service' | Randolph County firefighter dies unexpectedly

Seagrove Rural Volunteer Fire Department and Ramseur Fire Department are mourning the unexpected loss of MJ Auman.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Seagrove Rural Volunteer Fire Department is mourning the death of one of its own.

The department announced on its Facebook page that longtime firefighter MJ Auman died unexpectedly Saturday. He served the Seagrove community for 21 years.

“This is a devastating blow to the fire service, in which MJ had very strong ties to, especially Randolph County. The thoughts, prayers, and condolences have not gone unnoticed. We are forever grateful for everyone who has reached out during this difficult time,” Seagrove Rural Volunteer Fire Department said in part.

Auman was also a former firefighter with the Ramseur Fire Department. The department said he was one of its first paid personnel and helped build the program from the ground up.

Ramseur Fire Department is mourning the loss of former firefighter MJ Auman. He died unexpectedly on Saturday June 25th.... Posted by Ramseur Fire Department on Sunday, June 26, 2022

Ramseur Fire Department said Auman and another firefighter were able to “take our department to a level we had not been able to reach with just our volunteer personnel. Some of their work is still in place today.”