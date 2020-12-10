Have you seen Aja Shores? Winston-Salem police need your help finding her

Officials said they don't know if foul play was involved in Aja's disappearance.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Have you seen Aja Breanna Shores? Detectives with the Winston-Salem Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division are looking for information connected to the 24-year-old’s disappearance.

Aja was last seen around 11:00 p.m. Friday. No one has seen her since, investigators said. Family and friends became worried when they were unable to reach her.

Authorities have not determined if foul play is involved in Aja’s disappearance. Police are asking for the public’s help to find her.

Aja is described as being about 5 feet 3 inches tall and about 160 pounds. She was last seen wearing a yellow jacket, black tights and black shoes.