WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem detectives need your help locating a driver wanted for a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a pedestrian Tuesday night.

Police say 59-year-old Jerry Wayne Samuels was crossing New Walkertown Road just after 8:30 p.m. when a car did not stop, and hit him.

The car kept traveling southweest on New Walkertown Road.

Samuels was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Detectives say evidence left at the scene indicates the suspect vehicle may be a gray or silver late model Jeep Cherokee or similar type vehicle.

The Winston-Salem Police Department requests that anyone with information regarding this incident contact CrimeStoppers at 336-727-2800.