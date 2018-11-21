LUMBERTON, N.C. — LUMBERTON, NC - The Lumberton Police Department and the FBI are asking that the public be on the lookout for a pair of shoes that belong to 13-year-old Hania Noelia Aguilar.

Hania’s family recently bought a new very distinctive pair of Adidas sneakers for her.

The sneakers are white with black stripes and contain colorful stitching on the back heel of the shoe.

(Courtesy: FBI)

“Think through what you’ve seen since November 5th, have you seen a discarded pair of shoes, did someone try to sell you shoes, did they show up in a donation bin? We want to make sure we draw attention to the shoes because they are distinctive and the kidnapper could try and get rid of them for that reason,” said FBI Supervisory Senior Resident Agent Andy De la Rocha.

The FBI has obtained surveillance video in the search for 13-year-old Hania Aguilar and is asking for more.

The agency is focusing its efforts on when and how the stolen SUV used to kidnap Aguilar got from Rosewood Mobile Home Park to where it was found on Quincey Drive. The FBI says it's canvassed several homes and businesses in Robeson County while looking for leads. Aguilar was kidnapped from the mobile home park more than two weeks ago.

Thursday's request of the public is any video submissions from the surrounding area, specifically along Highway 41 and Elizabeth Road in Lumberton. Popes Crossing Road, Wire Grass Road, and Lovett Road are other nearby streets where video could be helpful.

On Tuesday, the FBI asked local deer hunters to turn over surveillance video.

News outlets report the agency said in a statement Tuesday that they needed "every piece of video" that could help determine the exact movements of the SUV stolen from the mobile home park where Hania Aguilar was kidnapped Nov. 5.

Along with the request of deer video surveillance, the FBI released how many interviews they have conducted thus far in the investigation.

Since Hania was kidnapped on November 5th, the Lumberton Police Department, FBI, and other law enforcement partners have followed up on nearly 800 leads and conducted 400 interviews.

EXTENDED COVERAGE: FBI Increases Reward To $25K To Find 13-Year-Old, Hania Aguilar

Relatives say the eighth-grader went outside to start a relative's SUV to prepare to leave for the school bus stop. Police say a man then forced her into an SUV and drove off.

The SUV, that was owned by a relative of Hania, was later found in Lumberton, several miles from the mobile home park.

PHOTOS | Have You Seen Hania Aguilar? 13-Year-Old NC Girl Abducted From NC Home

PHOTOS | Have You Seen Hania Aguilar? 13-Year-Old NC Girl Abducted From NC Home 13-Year-old, Hania Aguilar was abducted from her home in Lumberton, N.C. The reward is now up to $20,000 for tips leading to the arrest of her abductor and bringing Hania back home. If you have any tips call the FBI tip line at 910-272-5871. 13-Year-old, Hania Aguilar was abducted from her home in Lumberton, N.C. The reward is now up to $20,000 for tips leading to the arrest of her abductor and bringing Hania back home. If you have any tips call the FBI tip line at 910-272-5871. 13-Year-old, Hania Aguilar was abducted from her home in Lumberton, N.C. The reward is now up to $20,000 for tips leading to the arrest of her abductor and bringing Hania back home. If you have any tips call the FBI tip line at 910-272-5871. Man wanted by FBI for questioning in the abduction of 13-year-old, Hania Aguilar. If you can identify him or have any information call the FBI tip line at 910-272-5871. Man wanted by FBI for questioning in the abduction of 13-year-old, Hania Aguilar. If you can identify him or have any information call the FBI tip line at 910-272-5871. Man wanted by FBI for questioning in the abduction of 13-year-old, Hania Aguilar. If you can identify him or have any information call the FBI tip line at 910-272-5871. Man wanted by FBI for questioning in the abduction of 13-year-old, Hania Aguilar. If you can identify him or have any information call the FBI tip line at 910-272-5871. Man wanted by FBI for questioning in the abduction of 13-year-old, Hania Aguilar. If you can identify him or have any information call the FBI tip line at 910-272-5871.

Authorities searched more areas on foot Tuesday using drones and dogs.

According to Lumberton Police Captain Terry Parker, witnesses said the man who grabbed Hania was wearing a yellow bandana over his face.

Anyone who sees Aguilar or the stolen vehicle is urged to call Sgt. Pete Locklear at the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845.

PHOTOS | Have You Seen This Man? FBI Want To Question Man In NC Teen’s Abduction

PHOTOS | Have You Seen This Man? FBI Want To Question Man In NC Teen’s Abduction Man wanted by FBI for questioning in the abduction of 13-year-old, Hania Aguilar. If you can identify him or have any information call the FBI tip line at 910-272-5871. Man wanted by FBI for questioning in the abduction of 13-year-old, Hania Aguilar. If you can identify him or have any information call the FBI tip line at 910-272-5871. Man wanted by FBI for questioning in the abduction of 13-year-old, Hania Aguilar. If you can identify him or have any information call the FBI tip line at 910-272-5871. Man wanted by FBI for questioning in the abduction of 13-year-old, Hania Aguilar. If you can identify him or have any information call the FBI tip line at 910-272-5871. Man wanted by FBI for questioning in the abduction of 13-year-old, Hania Aguilar. If you can identify him or have any information call the FBI tip line at 910-272-5871.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 WFMY