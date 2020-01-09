2 children missing after vehicle swept away in North Carolina floodwaters

Johnston County emergency officials said a mother called 911 when her car was swept away with her children inside.

SMITHFIELD, N.C. — Johnston County emergency officials said two children are missing after floodwaters swept away their mother's car near Smithfield Monday night.

According to a report from WNCN, a mother called 911 around 11:30 p.m. when her car was swept away into a wooded area off Galilee Road. She was inside with her two children.

Several fire departments responded to the area. Crews were able to rescue the mother, but the two children have not been found.

Officials said at a press conference that rescue crews used boats and were able to grab the mother and one of the children, but the boat capsized and they lost the child. They were able to pull the mother to safety, but the child was gone. The mother was taken to the hospital.

Four boats were lost during the rescue attempt.

Officials said they found the mother's car, but the children weren't inside.

Search efforts are continuing Tuesday morning. Officials said they will be flying a helicopter over the Neuse River once fog lifts.