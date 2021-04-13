Search for missing Greensboro woman

Hazel Farmer was last seen at 9 pm April 12.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police are searching for a missing woman this morning. 76-year-old Hazel Farmer disappeared last night, April 12, around 9 pm.

Police issued a silver alert for her overnight. She is described as suffering from dementia or another cognitive condition.

Farmer was last seen wearing black pants, black slip on shoes, white socks, green long sleeve top, and carrying a brown shoulder bag.