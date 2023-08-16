Teen reported missing near Meredith Woods Lane in Winston-Salem, police say

Winston-Salem police said Pond was last seen around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and is believed to have walked away from his home in the 4000 block of Meredith Woods Lane.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Authorities with the Winston-Salem Police Department are seeking the public’s assistance in finding Jahnill Pond.

Officers said Pond was last seen around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and is believed to have walked away from his home in the 4000 block of Meredith Woods Lane.

Police said Pond is a 16-year-old boy who is approximately 5’08” in height and 114 lbs. He was last seen wearing a long sleeve green shirt and green shorts. His hair is in long locs.

Pond also goes by the name “Pondie”, according to police. Officers said he is autistic but will respond to his name if you call out to him.

Winston-Salem police said they are in the process of activating a Silver Alert for Pond.

Anyone with information leading to his whereabouts is urged to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 773-7708 or dial 911.

