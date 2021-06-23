Search for missing pregnant woman in Dan River tubing tragedy resumes

Teresa Villano is the last family member unaccounted for seven days after they went over the Dan River dam.

ROCKINGHAM, N.C. — Police have resumed the search for 35-year-old Teresa Villano Wednesday morning. Villano is the last member of the family unaccounted for who went over the Dan River on June 16.

Four people died, including a 7-year-old boy. Four others survived.

Rescue crews have searched the nearly 7-mile stretch of the Dan River multiple times. But they aren't giving up, hoping to bring closure to the grieving family.

The family told WFMY News 2 this week that support from strangers is helping them through their overwhelming tragedy, as they pray for answers and for closure.

"[We're] hoping that we find my sister, with life, and if not, just to give us the support and prayers for our family," said Angelica Villano.

One of the survivors from that tubing trip says they didn't realize the dam was there.

"We were going and we heard the water a little bit before," Irene Villano said. "But we've been on the river before there's a little dip and you keep going, so that's what we thought it was. Before this all happened I didn't know it was down there I didn't know it was coming."

Local authorities have taken steps to put signs up further warning people of the potential danger.

"We’ve positioned them where it’s clear that now is the time to get out, and now is the time to go around. That makes it a little more obvious." Duke Energy's Bill Norton said.

Over the weekend, rescue crews located a missing 7-year-old boy, giving hope Villano might yet be found. Rockingham County officials called on Raleigh to bring a K-9 unit to search the area.

#HappeningNow Rockingham County emergency management changing their approach in the search for the last family member that went missing during a tubing accident on the Dan River last week.



A K9 from Raleigh is going on the river to see if it can pick up on any scents. @WFMY pic.twitter.com/m6q6NvOFGa — Itinease McMiller (@IMcMillerNews) June 23, 2021