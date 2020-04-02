MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.C. — Burlington Police say Stephanie Cox willingly went into a dumpster and didn’t come out alive.

Law enforcement and rescue squads are now searching for her body at the Uwharrie Environmental Landfill in Montgomery County, North Carolina.

Burlington Police said they don’t believe the 30-year-old survived a dumpster diving incident around midnight last Thursday. Crews have been combing through the landfill since early Tuesday morning.

Police say surveillance shows Cox getting into a dumpster behind Five Below at Alamance Crossing and never exiting that dumpster before collections picked it up an hour later.

Her family said dumpster diving is something Cox did and it wasn’t out of the ordinary. Police are still investigating but said foul play is not suspected and the case highlights the dangers of dumpster diving.

Burlington Police say her body was not located on Tuesday despite diligent efforts. The search will resume Wednesday morning.

The search party consists of 17 officials from multiple agencies, including the Burlington Police Department and Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

