BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington Police need your help tonight. As they continue to search for 16-year-old Uryah Kymmel Smith.

Smith was last seen on 4/18 on the 400 block of Enoch Street. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue jeans.

Smith has black hair and is about 5'6".

If you know anything about Smith or where she may be. please call Burlington Police at (336) 229-3500.