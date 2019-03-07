HATTERAS, N.C. — The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended the search for a missing swimmer. The 60-year-old swimmer was reported missing near the Oregon Inlet, Wednesday morning according to the Cape Hatteras National Seashore.

The man was seen swimming on a boogie board that was later found in the water between the section of the Bonner Bridge and Marc Basnight Bridge. The United States Coast Guard, North Carolina Marine Patrol, Fish and Wildlife Service, and Cape Hatteras National Seashore Rangers searched throughout the day near the Bonner Bridge for the man.

WNCN talked to Petty Officer 1st Class Scott Dempsey who said, “It’s especially busy as we begin the 4th of July weekend and it’s very important to be mindful of your environment and wear your life jacket as you head out on the water.”

Dempsey also said, “In the region, there have been at least six deaths of people not wearing life jackets in the past week.”

No additional details are available at this time.

