WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Fire Department has suspended a search for a possible drowning victim at Winston Lake, and will resume efforts tomorrow morning.

Division Chief Daryl Sawyer says a fisherman called 911 around 10:30 this morning saying a black male went under water, but did not resurface.

High Point Fire Department's dive team and Lewisville Fire Department also assisted with the search.

The fire department tweeted out photos of crews on a raft around 11:11 a.m. The Fire Department confirmed they're searching for a man.

Around 1:30 p.m., the fire department said the search was considered a recovery.

Sawyer told media that crews will search the lake until they're certain no one is underwater.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

