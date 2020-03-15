GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 16-year-old by the name of April Potts. She is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Greensboro police say they responded to the 2400 block of Sidney Porter Drive in reference to the missing teen Sunday morning at 1:38 a.m. They say Potts was last seen Saturday at 10 p.m.

Potts is described as a black female, 4’08 to 4’09, 120 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

According to the NC Center for missing persons, she may be wearing teal pajamas, a burgundy scarf, pink mesh jacket with black and white-collar, and black sneakers with black/white shoelaces.



Anyone with information regarding Potts' whereabouts is asked to call the Greensboro Police Department at (336) 373-2287.

