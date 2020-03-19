GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford County Division of Public Health says it has received confirmation of a second case of coronavirus in the county.

The patient traveled to Florida with family during the first week of March, according to a release from GCDPH.

The patient noticed symptoms of the virus once they got home from out-of-state travel during the second week of March, and contacted their doctor.

RELATED: First case of coronavirus confirmed in Guilford County

The patient tested positive for COVID-19 and is now in isolation. Health officials say family members are also in quarantine at this time.

In consultation with the CDC and NC DHHS, GCDPH is following up directly with all individuals who have had close contact with the patient and are at risk of infection.

The GCDPH will monitor close contacts and assure that proper evaluation and care is provided if they become ill.

The CDC’s guidance indicates that people who have casual contact with a case (for example, in the same grocery store or movie theater) are at minimal risk of developing infection.

There is no evidence that person-to-person transmission has occurred in Guilford County.

RELATED: NC coronavirus updates: 97 cases reported statewide

RELATED: LIVE BLOG | NC coronavirus cases jump from 63 to 97