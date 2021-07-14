Second Harvest Food Bank breaks ground on new hub facility

In the last 12 months the food bank distributed 50 million pounds of food to neighbors in need.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — What do you do with a life-sized spoon? You break ground with it! Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC spooned and shoveled dirt at their new location in Whitaker Park, which is the former RJ Reynolds manufacturing campus.

As the food bank gets ready to celebrate 40 years of servicing families in 18 counties from Boone to Burlington, the organization is looking toward putting all the moving parts under one roof in a new hub facility by this time next year.

"Our current buildings are in various places, this puts us all under one roof and makes us more efficient and it puts all our refrigerated storage in one place which means more fresh food to folks in need," said Eric Aft, CEO of Second Harvest Food Bank.

The need has been great, especially over the last 12 months of COVID. In that last year, 50 million pounds of food was distributed. For context, the food bank was distributing just 9 million pounds of food in 2009.

"It's inspiring and humbling to see all of this come together and it's going to be fantastic for our workforce and the thousands of volunteers who make this work every day," said Aft.

The 139,192 square foot headquarters facility will include warehouse space, job training, and educational services for Providence Culinary Training.

The capital campaign for fundraising, Hunger for Change surpassed its initial $10 million goal and how has $275,000 to reach the $13 million stretch goal.

