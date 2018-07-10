CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Vice President Mike Pence's wife, Karen, is making a trip to the Queen City Monday to show support for GOP candidate Mark Harris.

Karen Pence will be joining moms, congressional wives, businesswomen and local leaders as part of a three-day campaign tour that kicks off at the UNC Charlotte's Center City Campus Auditorium Monday.

Doors open at 8:30 a.m. and the rally and press conference is scheduled for 10 a.m.

The tour will also make stops in Fayetteville, Hope Mills, Monroe, Matthews and Indian Trail. Those interested in attending Monday's Charlotte event can click here to sign up for a free ticket.

Monday's visit comes about six weeks after President Donald Trump was in Charlotte to sign an executive order and campaign for Harris. And now, the Queen City is also expecting President Trump's oldest son, Donald Trump Jr., Tuesday to headline a fundraiser luncheon in Charlotte, also to show support for the GOP congressional candidate.

Mark Harris faces Democrat Dan McCready for a seat in the Ninth Congressional District of North Carolina. Early voting in North Carolina begins 10 days from Sunday.

