REIDSVILLE, N.C. — A 34-year-old man is the second person to get arrested from a 2016 homicide in Reidsville.

Timothy Lyne Bailey was charged with Second Degree Arson and Concealment of Death in connection to the 2016 Homicide of Jerry Lacy Pulliam.

Pulliam was found dead inside a burnt home on Brooks Road on Dec. 24, 2016. The Rockingham County Sheriff's Office determined Pulliam died before the home was set on fire.

Bailey was placed in the Rockingham County Detention Center under a $40,000 secured bond. Bailey is scheduled to appear in court on June 5.

William L. Bartlett was charged and pleaded guilty in Rockingham County Superior Court on May 16 to Second-Degree Murder in Pulliam's death.