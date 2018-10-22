HIGH POINT, NC (WFMY) - High Point police have arrested a second man in connection with a deadly shooting over the weekend where one person was killed and another taken to the hospital.

DeAnthony A. Miller turned himself in Sunday after a warrant was obtained for First Degree Murder and Assault With A Deadly Weapon With The Intent To Kill Inflicting Serious Injury.

Bobby L Wall Jr, 32, was arrested earlier Sunday with First Degree Murder and Assault With A Deadly Weapon With The Intent To Kill Inflicting Serious Injury.

34-year-old Derrick Byers died in the shooting early Saturday morning at Sidelines Bar & Grill in High Point around 2:20. Quentin Brown, 31, was taken to the hospital with several gunshot wounds.

According to a release, officers responded to 309 W. Fairfield Rd. in response to shots being fired. Byers and Brown were found shot when police arrived. An ambulance took Byers across the street to the Walmart parking lot where he was pronounced dead.

Miller, 19, is confined to the Guilford County Jail with no bond allowed.

