RALEIGH, NC (WNCN) - A second suspect has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of Trooper Kevin Conner, officials announced Tuesday.

District Attorney Jon David, who serves in Brunswick, Bladen and Columbus counties, will hold a press conference at noon to provide more information on the arrest.

WECT reports Chauncey Askew, 18, is the second suspect but it’s unclear what his role was in the shooting.

Chauncey Askew (Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)

VIDEO: Funeral for NC State Highway Patrol Trooper Kevin Conner Killed During Traffic Stop

Conner was shot Wednesday around 12:15 a.m. while conducting a traffic stop on U.S. 701 near Sellers Town Road in Columbus County.

The driver of a pickup truck, later identified as Raheem Davis, 20, of Chadbourn pulled over onto the shoulder after a traffic stop was initiated for a speeding violation.

When Conner made his approach to the vehicle, the driver fired several shots, hitting Conner in the head and torso, authorities said.

RELATED | NC State Trooper Dies After Being Shot During Traffic Stop, Man Charged With Murder

Conner tried to give a description of the suspect vehicle to a bystander who called 911.

Conner died from his injuries on the way to a local hospital, Baker said. Conner is survived by a wife and two children.

Davis fled the scene following the shooting but was later apprehended, officials said.

© 2018 WFMY