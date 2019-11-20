GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Drivers hitting the road this month may want to keep a careful watch for even more deer on the roadways.

Data collected from 2016 to 2018 by the North Carolina Department of Transportation shows more than 21-percent of the total animal crashes happened in November.

That same data also shows Guilford County ranks second in the state for the most animal crashes. Analysts say 90-percent of all animal-related crashes involve deer.

The total number of Guilford County crashes over that three year period - 1,649 - are only second to Wake County, at 2,331 crashes.

Those 1,649 crashes resulted in 96 injuries, and cost more than $4.4 million in damage.

Deer biologist Jonathan Shaw with the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission tells WFMY News 2 deer are especially active this time of year. Plus, he says deer are active during dawn and dusk hours when many are commuting to and from work.

