GREENSBORO, NC -- Another person has been charged with first-degree murder in the case of 16-year-old Sateria Fleming.

Fleming was shot on March 26, while walking on Baker Avenue in Greensboro. She was taken off life-support on March 28.

Channay Morehead, 27, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder on March 27. She and two others were pulled over for a traffic stop that led to an officer-involved shooting on Battleground Avenue.

Now, police have charged Hajji Jackson,20, also arrested in the traffic stop, with first-degree murder.

Hajji Johnson (Courtesy: Greensboro Police Department)

Jackson was initially arrested for resisting a public officer and carrying a concealed weapon.

The third person in the car, Courtney Baskins, 22, was charged with felony assault on a law enforcement official.

