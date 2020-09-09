Second 2020 case of rabies confirmed in Davidson County

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Davidson County's second rabies case was confirmed recently. According to Davidson County health officials, it happened on Sept. 3.
The person opened up the tailgate of a truck when a bat flew out and toward the person's leg. It left a mark on their ankle and was captured. The bat was tested at the county animal shelter. It tested positive for rabies. The person was brought to a hospital for treatment.
The Davidson County Health Department said bats are common in North Carolina and can have rabies. If you find one in your home, try to lock it in a room and call animal control at (336)249-0131.