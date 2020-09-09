Second 2020 case of rabies confirmed in Davidson County

Davidson county health officials say a bat with rabies flew out of a truck and attacked someone.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Davidson County's second rabies case was confirmed recently. According to Davidson County health officials, it happened on Sept. 3.

The person opened up the tailgate of a truck when a bat flew out and toward the person's leg. It left a mark on their ankle and was captured. The bat was tested at the county animal shelter. It tested positive for rabies. The person was brought to a hospital for treatment.