GREENSBORO, N.C. — It doesn't seem like we've had much of a winter in the Triad yet. We've had no measurable snow yet, and to top it all of it, it's just been plain warm.

We're not number one yet but in over 100 years of record keeping we're only a degree away from it with still plenty of time left to cross the threshold. Right now, our average temperature for this winter (Dec-Feb) is 45.9° which ties us in second place with the 2016-2017 and 1948-1949 seasons. The warmest winter on record was the 1931-1932 season with an average temperature of 47.1.

WFMY

Our warm average temperature has been driven a lot by warm low temperatures. We've had a handful of 70° days but more impressive is that we've only had 17 days in the 20s or below when normally average about 43 days. We haven't had a single day this season in the teens yet, either. Our lowest temperature has been 21°.

WFMY

With still half of February to go, we've got a good shot of making it to number 1.