Next-to-last section of Greensboro Urban Loop opens: NCDOT

According to the N.C. Department of Transportation, the new section opened about a year ahead of schedule!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's Note: The attached video is from before the section of the loop was officially opened.

Now with the opening of the new, 2-mile stretch between Lawndale Drive and North Elm Street, only one more section of the highway is needed to complete a 49-mile loop around Greensboro!

NCDOT says the 4-mile section between North Elm Street and U.S. 29 is expected to open by early 2023, weather permitting.

“All of us at NCDOT are proud to see this come to fruition,” said North Carolina Transportation Secretary Eric Boyette. “This project will connect Greensboro and its northern neighbors to the rest of our state like never before.”

Boyette joined N.C. Board of Transportation Chairman Mike Fox, Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan, Guilford County Board of Commissioners Chairman Melvin “Skip” Alston, and NCDOT Division 7 Engineer Wright Archer to make the special announcement Tuesday on the new bridge over Lawndale Drive.

“Tremendous benefits for Guilford County will result from this section of the Greensboro Urban Loop opening for many years to come,” Alston said. “We look to the future with confidence, optimism, and great anticipation for the completion of the entire project in the very near future.”

Interstate 840 – the designation that will follow the loop north of Greensboro from I-40 on the eastern side to I-85 on the southwest side – will meet important transportation needs for the Triad region.

NCDOT says the highway will relieve congestion that has for years clogged Greensboro’s major arteries, including I-40, U.S. 29, and U.S. 220, and will also make better connections between the city and locations to the north.

Our very own Brian Hall took a drive on the newly opened section of the Greensboro Urban Loop. Take a look below!