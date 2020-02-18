WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Changes are coming to buildings and facilities owned by the City of Winston-Salem.

City leaders want to improve security after a city sanitation worker was shot and killed on the job in December.

For safety reasons, city officials aren't discussing specifics of the expected physical security measures they are planning to implement or the timeline of when those measures will be put in place.

In the wake of the December shooting, Mayor Allen Joines hinted that metal detectors could be a part of the new upgrades to security at the city buildings and facilities.

Assistant City Manager, Damon Dequenne confirmed to WFMY that several projects are underway at city buildings.

Dequenne said city supervisors are getting workplace safety training.

A key part of that training is how to identify potential threats to employees and the workplace and way to take action, he said.

The city has also set up an email address and phone line exclusively for city staff called SAFE IDEAS.

City staff can send in suggestions on how to improve security for themselves and visitors to their various buildings.

The city owns and/ or operates 385 buildings and facilities but Dequenne was not specific about which buildings were getting the aforementioned security upgrades.

Most city workers were unwilling to speak publicly on the issue but some residents who were visiting or have visited city buildings spoke about their concerns.

They told WFMY that compared to other government buildings in the city like the courthouse and federal buildings, city buildings could use more visible security.

"I can see how it would be beneficial because you don't know what people could be going through in the personal lives and you just never know anymore, people carry the stress around with them everywhere," said Michael Coulter, a longtime Winston-Salem resident.

"They need to sort of secure people a little bit better when you're walking in on the building, as far as them not checking, but they need to somewhat check," said Bernard Kendall. "I want to be comfortable when I'm walking into a building and not thinking that somebody bad is planning to do anything to harm someone."

Some of the residents said they feel safe in city buildings.

City officials said they will continue reviewing security policies and procedures at all city buildings and facilities.

They have also changed the name of the task force in charge of security at city facilities.

The re-named Workplace Safety Task Force is responsible for recommending, and implementing the approved changes.

City Staff will take certain elements of the new security plans and recommendations to City Council.

OTHER STORIES

Could it snow in the Triad later this week? It's possible

Four 2 Five: Moms fix up Guilford County Schools even though their kids aren't there

Snakes in a store? It happened at an Asheboro Walmart

11 people are displaced from their homes after an apartment fire in Burlington

Stay connected to local, national and breaking news: Download the new WFMY News 2 app.

►Text the word APP to 336-379-5775

►DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

►DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

►For the latest weather conditions and forecast text the word WEATHER to 336-379-5775

►For traffic alerts text the word TRAFFIC to 336-379-5775