Local News

Woman arrested after assaulting children at Greensboro apartment complex, police say

Greensboro police said 62-year-old Kimberly Jennings was arrested and charged for assaulting a child under 12 years old.
Credit: Greensboro Police Department

GREENSBORO, N.C. — An apartment manager is arrested after assaulting a child under 12 at Sedgefield Gardens in Greensboro Thursday. 

Officers said 62-year-old Kimberly Jennings made contact with two children and their parents. 

Investigation reveals that Jennings assaulted children at the complex. 

Warrants were obtained and within a few hours of the incident, Jennings was arrested and taken to the Guilford County Jail. She was charged with two counts of Assault on a Child under 12. 

This investigation is ongoing. 

