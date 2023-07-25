Select Bank evacuates after reported robbery and bomb threat in Burlington

Officers said they never found the bomb inside the building and no one was hurt.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Burlington police are looking into a reported armed robbery at a bank that involved a bomb threat Monday.

Select Bank on Huffman Mill Road was evacuated after reports a robbery and bomb threat. Officers say they never found a bomb and no one was hurt.

Officers have yet to share any information on a suspect or arrest at this time.

This investigation is ongoing.

