Select Bank evacuates after reported robbery and bomb threat in Burlington

Officers said they never found the bomb inside the building and no one was hurt.
A police car rushes to the emergency call with lights turned on

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Burlington police are looking into a reported armed robbery at a bank that involved a bomb threat Monday. 

Select Bank on Huffman Mill Road was evacuated after reports a robbery and bomb threat. Officers say they never found a bomb and no one was hurt. 

Officers have yet to share any information on a suspect or arrest at this time. 

This investigation is ongoing. 

