Select Bank evacuates after reported robbery and bomb threat in Burlington

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Burlington police are looking into a reported armed robbery at a bank that involved a bomb threat Monday.
Select Bank on Huffman Mill Road was evacuated after reports a robbery and bomb threat. Officers say they never found a bomb and no one was hurt.
Officers have yet to share any information on a suspect or arrest at this time.
This investigation is ongoing.
