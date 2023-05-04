Self-checkout kiosks could be making Americans more lonely, experts say

People are losing out on maintaining a human connection, and the trend has no sign of slowing down.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — While scanning your own groceries has become the norm, it could be making Americans more lonely.

Let's connect the dots.

Self-checkouts account for nearly 40% of US grocery chains. Four in five Americans report they rather use a self-servicing kiosk than deal with a human cashier.

People are losing out on maintaining a human connection, and the trend has no sign of slowing down.

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts the number of cashiers nationwide is going to shrink from 2021 to 2031, and that means about 355,000 jobs will be gone in less than ten years.

As the world becomes more reliant on technology, experts say the little interaction at the checkout could make a difference.

MORE ON WCNC

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Pandora || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Pandora || TuneIn || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.