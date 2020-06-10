Senator Tillis calls for transparency after Cal Cunningham's cheating scandal; Cunningham fires back

The North Carolina Senate race has taken a turn. Senator Thom Tillis and democratic challenger Cal Cunningham sending out a series of statements against each other.

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — What was once a fairly calm senate race took a turn with scandal and sickness.

Senator Thom Tillis tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

"I was actually planning on going to an outdoor small socially distanced event, but when I heard one of my colleagues tested positive I decided to get a test."

I feel great and have regained my sense of taste and smell. I'm no longer exhibiting any symptoms and will continue to self-isolate. Susan and I remain grateful for the outpouring of prayers and well wishes we have received from North Carolinians. https://t.co/8568giulZ2 — Senator Thom Tillis (@SenThomTillis) October 5, 2020

In a virtual town hall on Tuesday, Senator Tillis said he’s recovering at home and is feeling 'great.'

"On Saturday morning I had some symptoms, the ones you all need to pay attention to, some difficulty breathing and a dry cough," he stated.

Tillis said he got a call from President Donald Trump Monday night, who is also recovering from coronavirus.

"He sounded strong and he’s ready to get back to work," Tillis explained of their 15 minute conversation. "I know him pretty well, he’s probably going to work more than the doctors even want him to but he’s going to do that at home."

On Tuesday afternoon, Tillis called for transparency saying 'Cal owes North Carolinian's, all of the voters a full and thorough explanation.'

His democratic opponent Cal Cunningham has not made a public appearance since admitting he sent romantic text messages to a woman who is not his wife.

On social media, Tillis wrote 'he should come out of his windowless basement and provide answers.'

Rachel Petri, Communications Director for Cunningham's campaign sent the following statement in response to Tillis' remarks Tuesday:

“Senator Tillis and his allies are trying to exploit a personal matter and ignoring a family’s request for privacy to make desperate attacks in hopes they can distract from Senator Tillis’ record of blocking Medicaid expansion, voting to take protections away from North Carolinians with pre-existing conditions, and failing to pass needed COVID-19 relief for our communities.”

Over the weekend, Cunningham released a statement of apology.

"I have hurt my family, disappointed my friends, and am deeply sorry. The first step in repairing those relationships is taking complete responsibility, which I do."

