Sen. Thom Tillis releases letter from doctor giving him clearance to end isolation, resume in-person activities

Tillis said he will also participate in an antibody study.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — U.S. Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC) released a letter from his doctor giving him clearance to end his quarantine and resume in-person activities on Tuesday. Tillis also said he will participate in an antibody study.

Tillis tested positive for coronavirus earlier this month. His doctor said he now meets the CDC's guidelines for ending his isolation, which include 10 days of quarantine after testing positive, no fever for at least 24 hours and showing no symptoms.

“I want to thank my doctors who provided guidance throughout my quarantine since testing positive for COVID-19," Tillis said. "I feel very fortunate that I had a mild case with few symptoms, and I want to thank North Carolinians for their prayers and well-wishes. As we all know, COVID-19 is a very contagious and deadly virus, and I am proud to enroll in the antibody research study through Atrium Health and Wake Forest Baptist Health and volunteer to participate in UNC Chapel Hill’s immunology study and help however I can to end COVID."