Destructive senior pranks throughout Alamance County high schools lead to charges

ABSS officials said they are investigating senior pranks at all of the district high schools.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Destructive senior pranks are being investigated throughout Alamance County, according to Alamance-Burlington School System (ABSS).

ABSS wants to let their community know that they are investigating senior pranks at all of their high schools that resulted in the destruction of property, expense to the district, and disruption to the learning environment.

Students went into Williams High School overnight and poured cement into toilets and urinals resulting in more than $4,000 in damages.

Maintenance crews are cleaning up overturned desks, lockers, graffiti, eggs, trash, and other acts of vandalism at Western, Eastern, Southern, Cummings, and Graham.

"We believe in celebrating milestones in a responsible and respectful way, without crossing the line and causing harm or damage," district officials said.

Those responsible will be charged and suspended. If they are seniors, they will not be allowed to participate in graduation.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.