WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Dozens of seniors in Winston-Salem proved they are still young and having fun! 

46 seniors ages 50 or better competed in a chair volleyball tournament at the Salvation Army on New Walkertown Road Tuesday morning. 

PHOTOS: Senior Chair Volleyball Tournament in Winston-Salem
46 seniors ages 50 and older enjoyed playing chair volleyball this morning at the Salvation Army located on Walkertown Road in Winston-Salem.
They competed in teams of six and played on four courts. Everyone played four games. 

The teams were from the Winston-Salem Recreation Department, the Salvation Army, and the Arbor Acres community. 

Talk about Tuesday motivation to get up and get active! 