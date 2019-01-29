WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Dozens of seniors in Winston-Salem proved they are still young and having fun!

46 seniors ages 50 or better competed in a chair volleyball tournament at the Salvation Army on New Walkertown Road Tuesday morning.

They competed in teams of six and played on four courts. Everyone played four games.

The teams were from the Winston-Salem Recreation Department, the Salvation Army, and the Arbor Acres community.

Talk about Tuesday motivation to get up and get active!