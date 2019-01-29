WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Dozens of seniors in Winston-Salem proved they are still young and having fun!
46 seniors ages 50 or better competed in a chair volleyball tournament at the Salvation Army on New Walkertown Road Tuesday morning.
PHOTOS: Senior Chair Volleyball Tournament in Winston-Salem
They competed in teams of six and played on four courts. Everyone played four games.
The teams were from the Winston-Salem Recreation Department, the Salvation Army, and the Arbor Acres community.
Talk about Tuesday motivation to get up and get active!