"I feel grateful for being here” | Witnesses and survivors of 9/11 recall vivid experiences 20 years later

North Carolinians who worked in New York and Washington, D.C. on September 11, 2011 vividly recall the attacks on the World Trade Centers and the Pentagon.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Many Americans who lived through September 11, 2001 can tell you where they were that day, but those who witnessed it firsthand have vivid accounts, even twenty years later.

“I was getting ready in the bathroom when the first plane hit," said John Cerqueira. "So I was in there with a couple of coworkers. We felt the impact, heard the impact and started to try to get out of the building.”

Cerqueira, who now lives in Raleigh but was visiting Greensboro Saturday when he spoke to News 2, worked in the World Trade Center in 2001. It was his first job after graduating from NC State. He said he and his coworkers had no idea what was happening when the plane hit.

“I thought initially it was a bomb and then, based on a feeling of a really acute, sharp impact, I thought maybe an elevator had fallen from one floor to another.," said Cerqueira.

But after the impact, making it back to his office wasn't possible.

“The only way back to our office was blocked so we went to an office that was kind of designated as a fire martial meeting area and we were told to stay there because it was deemed safer than staying outside with falling debris," said Cerqueira.

Cerqueira and his co-workers eventually made it to a lower level where they came across another group of people, including a woman in a wheelchair. Cerqueira and his coworkers helped the woman out of the building and into an ambulance before the building collapsed.

"(We) surveyed the scene and saw what was going on and we stood there for about five minutes until we realized that our building was collapsing above us so we ran as fast as we could and took cover behind a van," said Cerqueira. "My boss took cover behind a fire truck. We were enveloped in the debris and couldn’t breathe and thought really that was kind of the end until it dissipated and we made our way uptown.”

It was a life-changing moment for Cerqueira who said the group was mainly focused on helping someone, not on the fear of the attack.

"The question around how nervous or freaked out we were when we were in the stairwell, and the reality was, we were so focused on helping somebody else that now we’re not worried about ourselves," said Cerqueira. "We were empowered by this sense of purpose.”

That "sense of purpose" and helping others is a major takeaway for Cerqueira, twenty years later.

“I certainly have a realignment of priorities and focus my energy on connection and relationships, a focus and awareness on service," said Cerqueira.

Cerqueira also said he's simply grateful.

“I feel such sorrow for the people who were lost, I feel such gratitude for people that helped. I feel grateful for being here," he said.

In Washington, D.C., Heidi Wallace was working for the Washington Post when the plane hit the Pentagon.

“There were all sorts of rumors flying around about the White House was next, the Capitol was next, the State Department was next," said Wallace. "There were actually rumors that the state department had been hit.”

Wallace, who now lives in King, said they could see the smoke from the Pentagon at their offices and, on her way home, she saw and smelled the smoke first-hand.

“The subway that I took home literally goes right through the Pentagon," said Wallace. "They didn’t stop there but they did drive the subway trains through the Pentagon and as we started going through there, the trains would actually fill up with smoke from the plane.”

She said phone lines were tied up and it was difficult to reach her mother at home in Virginia. In the next few days and weeks, Wallace said the area around her home changed.

“I lived half a mile from the Pentagon and in order to go to the grocery store, to the drug store, I literally had to drive right past the Pentagon. For three weeks after 9/11, that street was closed, they wouldn’t let anybody drive past it," said Wallace.

It also added an element of fear for many people, she said.

“There’s definitely an added anxiety to day-to-day living because of something like that and I think it wore off after a little while," said Wallace. "But certainly for the first few weeks after this happened, everybody was on edge. People were reluctant to take the metro because somebody could easily strike the metro, people were reluctant to go across the bridges.”

Wallace said, in a city like Washington, D.C., the threat of an attack is on your mind at times, but September 11th was different.

"I always realized that if war was declared, there was a good chance that I was going to be in the fallout somehow but that was a very distant thought. 9/11 brought it so close," said Wallace.

While there was fear that day, Cerqueira says there was something else as well in the days following.