Serious online rumors spread after fight at Western Alamance High School

ELON, N.C. — There were rumors of a serious incident at Western Alamance High School spreading online Friday, but they were just rumors.



Deputies were called to the school after two students got into a fight.

A school official said one of the students involved in the fight suffered a cut to his hand. She said there is construction happening at the school and the student fell into some wiring. He did not need medical attention. No other injuries were reported, despite the rumors.



Officials said the fight broke up on its own when one student ran off. There was no threat to the campus and no weapons were found

School officials stress not to spread rumors online about school safety.



If you are concerned about a legitimate threat, call law enforcement immediately.