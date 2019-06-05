GREENSBORO, N.C. — You can help fight hunger in Greensboro!

On Tuesday, the Dine Out event benefits the Greensboro Urban Ministry’s mission to help end hunger.

Nearly 80 restaurants in Greensboro are participating in the event by donating 10-percent of their total sales to help the Greensboro Urban Ministry fight hunger.

Here's a list of participating restaurants in the area:

The event supports the Greensboro Potter House Community Kitchen.

