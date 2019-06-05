GREENSBORO, N.C. — You can help fight hunger in Greensboro!
On Tuesday, the Dine Out event benefits the Greensboro Urban Ministry’s mission to help end hunger.
Nearly 80 restaurants in Greensboro are participating in the event by donating 10-percent of their total sales to help the Greensboro Urban Ministry fight hunger.
Here's a list of participating restaurants in the area:
- 1618 Downtown
- 1618 Midtown
- Arigato Japanese Steakhouse
- Bella Luna Ristorante and Bar
- Bill’s Pizza Pub (Oak Ridge and Randleman locations)
- Black Ginger Sushi Bar & Asian Fusion
- Blue Agave Mexican Bar and Grill
- Blue Denim
- Brown-Gardiner Soda Fountain
- Burger King (All Greensboro locations)
- Cafe Pasta & Grille
- Captain Bill’s Seafood Restaurant
- Center Grove Grill & Soda Shop
- Cherry Pit Cafe & Pie Shop
- Ciao Pizza Italian Restaurant
- Cincy’s Downtown
- Clean Juice (Friendly Center location)
- CoreLife Eatery
- Country Kitchen
- Crafted, The Art of Street Food
- Crafted, The Art of the Taco
- Elizabeth’s Pizza (Battleground Ave)
- Elizabeth’s Pizza (Bridford Pkwy)
- Elizabeth’s Pizza (Groometown Rd)
- Elizabeth’s Pizza (Lawndale Dr)
- Elizabeth’s Pizza (Quaker Village)
- Elizabeth’s Pizza (Summit Ave)
- @Elm Street Grill
- First Carolina Deli
- Fishbones
- Fishers Grille
- Freeman’s Grub and Pub
- Ghassan’s (All Greensboro locations and LeBauer Park)
- GIA: Drink. Eat. Listen.
- Herbie’s Place
- Hot Dog Tuesday at Hinshaw UMC (4501 W. Gate City Blvd.)
- Jack’s Corner Mediterranean
- Jams Deli (W. Friendly Ave. and Martinsville Rd. locations)
- Jersey Mike’s Subs (Georgia St. location only)
- Jerusalem Market on Elm
- Juice Shop Smoothies (Friendly Ctr. and Lawndale Dr. locations)
- Kabuto Japanese Steakhouse
- Leblon Brazilian Steak House
- Lox, Stock & Bagel
- Lucky 32 Southern Kitchen
- Maria’s Gourmet Catering
- Marisol
- Maxie B’s
- Mayflower Seafood- Randleman Road
- Melt Kitchen and Bar
- Mexico Restaurant (W. Market St. and Fleming Rd. locations)
- Midori Japanese Hibachi
- Mythos Grill (W. Market and Battleground Rd. locations)
- Nostra Pizza Italian Restaurant
- Outback Steakhouse (Westover Terrace location only)
- Papa John’s Pizza (All Greensboro locations and Summerfield)
- Papa Murphy’s Pizza
- Pastabilities
- Pavilion
- Poblano’s Mexican Bar and Grill (Friendly Ctr.)
- Poblano’s Mexican Bar and Grill (W. Gate City Blvd.)
- Positano Italian Restaurant
- Reel Seafood Grill
- Rio Grande (Downwind Rd. location)
- Sakura Ichiban Japanese & Thai
- Salvino Cucina Italiana
- Sarah’s Kabob Shop
- Spring Garden Bakery & Coffee House
- Stameys Barbecue (Gate City Blvd. and Battleground Ave. locations)
- Sticks and Stones
- Taco Mama
- Taste of Troy
- The Corner Slice
- The PorterHouse Burger Company
- Village Tavern
- Yum Yum Better Ice Cream
- Zaxby’s (New Garden Rd.)
- Zaxby’s (Battleground Ave.)
- Zaxby’s (W. Market St.)
The event supports the Greensboro Potter House Community Kitchen.
