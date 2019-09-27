GREENSBORO, N.C. — WFMY News 2 received a viewer complaint about 4 drones flying around an East Greensboro neighborhood all night. We're talking 8 p.m. to midnight.

Here is the message:

Hello, I live in East Greensboro and for the last two nights there have been at least four drones circling our neighborhood. They appear to be taking photos and video taping. Last night it started around this same time and was still going on well after midnight. It's going on right now! I'm really concerned. Is there something going on? Is there any way to find out who it is? And lastly, is it legal?

She's not alone in her privacy concerns.

Kenneth Blane also lives in that neighborhood.

"I said what in the world, where is it coming from, I thought it was train or something," Blane said. "I don’t want anybody taking my picture or spying on me."

So WFMY News 2 investigated. Here's what we came up with.

We don't know who is flying the drones. WFMY News 2's Jess Winters contacted the City of Greensboro. A spokesperson said they haven't received any formal noise complaints in that area.

Greensboro Police say drone laws are tricky. When it comes to privacy, legally the owner of the drone can take photos and video. It's only illegal if they distribute or sell those images.

WFMY News 2's own FAA licensed drone pilot, Matthew Poole, said in terms of airspace, it is legal to fly over that neighborhood in East Greensboro near Barber Park. You can even legally fly 4 of them near each other.

But Poole says it's illegal to fly when it's dark out.

"It's illegal to fly a drone at night unless you have the appropriate waiver or authorization from the FAA to do so," Poole stated.